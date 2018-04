Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tensions have been building between Israel, Iran and Hizbollah, Iran's Lebanese ally, over Israel's concerns that its regional foes are looking to exploit the conflict in Syria to build weapons caches and bases close to the Israeli border. Gideon Rachman discusses the recent skirmishes and the risk of further escalation with Mehul Srivastava and Andrew England.