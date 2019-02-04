News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

Volkswagen has been working on its 'Tesla killer' since late 2015 but this is not not an electric car. It is the underlying chassis and the building block for 50 different models of electric car that the German car maker plans to make by 2025. Tim Bradshaw discusses VW's ambition to dominate the electric vehicles market with Patrick McGee in Frankfurt


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent and Patrick McGee, Frankfurt correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on News podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast