Volkswagen has been working on its 'Tesla killer' since late 2015 but this is not not an electric car. It is the underlying chassis and the building block for 50 different models of electric car that the German car maker plans to make by 2025. Tim Bradshaw discusses VW's ambition to dominate the electric vehicles market with Patrick McGee in Frankfurt





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Tim Bradshaw, global technology correspondent and Patrick McGee, Frankfurt correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon