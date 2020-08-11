Uber reported last week a 75 per cent drop in ride-sharing in its latest quarter and its US rival Lyft is expected to reveal on Wednesday a similar hit from the pandemic, but coronavirus is not the only existential threat to their businesses.

A judge in California yesterday ordered Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees, in the long-running legal case brought by the state’s attorney-general. Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman stayed the injunction for 10 days, giving the companies time to appeal against a judgment that they claim would make their businesses unworkable.

The state argues drivers face harm without sick pay or other employee benefits, while Uber and Lyft say the vast majority of their drivers like the flexibility of the gig economy and want to remain independent. In a New York Times op-ed on Monday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi proposed a “third way” where gig economy companies would be required to establish benefits funds that give workers cash that they can use for things like health insurance or paid time off.

That would require new laws to be passed in all 50 US states for national coverage, while Uber may be better off focusing on its biggest markets — such as backing a November ballot initiative in California that would keep drivers as independent contractors, while requiring gig economy companies to provide new benefits.

Here in the UK, Uber faces a Supreme Court verdict next month on how its workers should be classified and a court fight on September 14 with Transport for London over the revocation of its licence in the capital due to passenger safety concerns.

As Uber admitted last week, as it declined to give full guidance on the current quarter, its business is a “tale of 10,000 cities”.

The Internet of (Five) Things

1. SoftBank still in ‘crisis mode’

Founder Masayoshi Son pledged that SoftBank would remain in “crisis mode”, even as the company behind the world’s largest investment fund bounced back from a historic loss to post a $12bn quarterly profit. “We will strengthen our defence . . . until we overcome the coronavirus crisis,” he said. Lex says most of SoftBank’s net income gains came from one-off items, such as merging its US wireless carrier Sprint with rival T-Mobile.

2. Covid-19 ecommerce boost

US shoppers are set to surpass total online spending in 2019 as soon as early October, analysts forecast. Data from Adobe’s Digital Economic Index report suggest Americans have now spent $435bn online since the start of the year — with analysts estimating almost $100bn in extra spending moving online due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

3. Stripe hires GM’s CFO

The San Francisco-based online payments company has poached a big-name CFO in the shape of Dhivya Suryadevara of General Motors. Such a hire might be seen as a precursor to an IPO, but John Collison, president of Stripe, which was valued at $36bn this year, insisted he had no “near-term” plans to take the company public.

4. Facial recognition ‘breaches human rights’

Campaigners challenging the use of facial recognition technology by police in England and Wales have won a landmark legal victory after the Court of Appeal ruled its deployment breached human rights and data protection laws. In what is the world’s first legal challenge to the use of such technology, the judges ruled there were “fundamental deficiencies” in the legal framework governing its deployment by South Wales Police, the lead police force trialling the technology.

5. TheDonald.win wins extreme support

As Facebook, Twitter and Reddit step up their efforts to flush out extremists ahead of the US election, the successor to a banned Reddit page is emerging as a magnet for extreme discourse. TheDonald.win, which hosts a range of rightwing memes and bills itself as “a never-ending rally dedicated to the 45th President of the United States”, has seen traffic increase from about 750,000 monthly views in February to more than 5.8m in July.

Tech tools — Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook

The first laptop I ever bought was a Toshiba T1000 when I was starting out as a foreign correspondent in Sri Lanka in 1988. It was groundbreaking in its portability and the fact that it could run the MS-DOS operating system off an internal ROM drive rather than booting from a floppy disk. I’ve had many Toshibas for work down the years, so it was sad to hear the Japanese company finally got out of the business last week.

Back to today though, and the very latest work laptop was announced by Dell. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is a 14-inch premium business laptop or 2-in-1 that features the first 4K panel with Low Blue Light display on a Chromebook Enterprise and the world’s longest battery life of any premium Chromebook, lasting for up to 21 hours. It starts at $1,330.