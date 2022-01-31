The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund has warned that investors face years of low returns due to permanent inflation, and splits are emerging in corporate America’s response to a supply chain crisis. Plus, the FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall reports from the Ukraine city of Mariupol about how people view a potential Russian invasion.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

World’s largest wealth fund warns ‘permanent’ inflation will hit returns

Ukrainian frontier city weighs threat of renewed Russian aggression

Winners and losers emerge from lingering US supply chain crisis

Tui raises €500m fund to finance new hotels

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.