Ukrainian city braces itself for war
How the people of Mariupol view a potential Russian invasion
The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund has warned that investors face years of low returns due to permanent inflation, and splits are emerging in corporate America’s response to a supply chain crisis. Plus, the FT’s Europe editor, Ben Hall reports from the Ukraine city of Mariupol about how people view a potential Russian invasion.
World’s largest wealth fund warns ‘permanent’ inflation will hit returns
Ukrainian frontier city weighs threat of renewed Russian aggression
Winners and losers emerge from lingering US supply chain crisis
Tui raises €500m fund to finance new hotels
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
