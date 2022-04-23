The prime minister came to the House of Commons to apologise for misleading MPs over the partygate scandal, but now faces a third probe into his conduct. We discuss whether support for Boris Johnson is draining away and what might happen next.

Plus we dive into the PM's trip to India, what it says about the government's Global Britain ambitions and whether relations with the EU are about to become problematic once again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Robert Shrimsley, George Parker, Peter Foster and special guest Hannah White.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

