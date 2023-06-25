We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Edexcel Component 1, 2.4: UK political parties in context: various factors that affect party success

AQA Component 3.1.2.3: Political parties: factors affecting electoral outcomes

Background: what you need to know

It will be interesting to look back on this article after the expected 2024 general election has been held. The writer explains why he believes that the Conservatives are unlikely to win. They face an electorate struggling with rising inflation and mortgage costs, and it is increasingly implausible that Rishi Sunak will be able to meet his objective of offering pre-election tax cuts.

The writer doubts that the Prime Minister will emulate his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, in calling an early snap election. He is more likely to hang on until nearer the end of the parliament in the (possibly forlorn) hope that economic conditions improve.

‘The most important factor that determines whether political parties win or lose general elections is the state of the economy.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. [25 marks]

Evaluate the view that political parties’ electoral fortunes are mainly determined by the state of the economy. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: The article highlights the importance of the ‘feel bad factor’, which has influenced the outcome of other recent general elections. It is worth being able to compare Sunak’s position with the fate of earlier sitting Prime Ministers who carried on until close to the end of their parliamentary term, such as John Major in 1997 or Gordon Brown in 2010.

Graham Goodlad, Portsmouth High School