Wall Street stocks fell hard on Wednesday after the retailer Target warned that inflation and supply chain disruptions would hit profit margins, and we explain why a tiny island in the Black Sea is so important in the war in Ukraine. Plus, the FT’s Jude Webber explains why the United Kingdom wants to alter the Northern Ireland protocol from its Brexit trade agreement.

UK will legislate to ‘fix’ N Ireland trade problems, says Truss

Military briefing: why Russia and Ukraine are fighting over Snake Island

US women’s football team agrees equal pay in milestone agreement

