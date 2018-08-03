Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Marco Bertorello/AP

Cycle cheer Britain’s Geraint Thomas, left, wearing yellow and Chris Froome toast each other during the last stage of the Tour de France at the Champs-Elysées.

© Hector Amezcua/AP

Inferno battle A California firefighter on Cloverdale Road, near the town of Igo. Scorching heat, winds and dry conditions complicated efforts against the wildfires

© Majdi Mohammed/AP

Freedom Ahed Tamimi is hugged by her father Bassam on the outskirts of the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. Palestinian activist Ms Tamimi and her mother, Nariman, returned home on Sunday after Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers

© Teo Bizca/AFP/Getty

Seeing red A police officer takes a snapshot during a parade to celebrate Peru’s independence anniversary in Lima

© Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Home from home Julian Assange’s cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador’s embassy in London, UK

© Tony Avelar/AP

Corner shot Serena Williams, of the US, returns the ball to the UK’s Johanna Konta, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, California

© Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Barcelona barricade Drivers sleep as a taxi strike blocks streets in downtown Barcelona. Taxi drivers in several Spanish cities protested against ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Cabify

© Max Rossi/Reuters

Watching over Mary Security guards sit next to the statue of the Virgin Mary during a general audience led by Pope Francis at the Vatican

© Marco Longari/AFP/Getty

Political violence A wounded man takes shelter in a Harare market stall. Protests in Zimbabwe’s elections turned bloody on August 1 after demonstrations over alleged vote fraud. President Emmerson Mnangagwa appealed for calm