Cycle cheer Britain’s Geraint Thomas, left, wearing yellow and Chris Froome toast each other during the last stage of the Tour de France at the Champs-Elysées.
Inferno battle A California firefighter on Cloverdale Road, near the town of Igo. Scorching heat, winds and dry conditions complicated efforts against the wildfires
Freedom Ahed Tamimi is hugged by her father Bassam on the outskirts of the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. Palestinian activist Ms Tamimi and her mother, Nariman, returned home on Sunday after Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers
Seeing red A police officer takes a snapshot during a parade to celebrate Peru’s independence anniversary in Lima
Home from home Julian Assange’s cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador’s embassy in London, UK
Corner shot Serena Williams, of the US, returns the ball to the UK’s Johanna Konta, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, California
Barcelona barricade Drivers sleep as a taxi strike blocks streets in downtown Barcelona. Taxi drivers in several Spanish cities protested against ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Cabify
Watching over Mary Security guards sit next to the statue of the Virgin Mary during a general audience led by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Political violence A wounded man takes shelter in a Harare market stall. Protests in Zimbabwe’s elections turned bloody on August 1 after demonstrations over alleged vote fraud. President Emmerson Mnangagwa appealed for calm