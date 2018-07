Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has won a landslide victory in Mexico’s presidential elections, making the veteran leftist politician the most powerful president in more than a generation. Amlo, as he is popularly known, has promised to make the poor his priority and will have the capacity to unpick some of the market-friendly policies favoured by his predecessors. Daniel Dombey discusses what kind of president he will make with the FT’s Jude Webber in Mexico City.