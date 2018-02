Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US cable operator Comcast's bid for Sky threatens Rupert Murdoch's takeover of the UK broadcaster as well as his plans to sell all of 21st Century Fox — except his rightwing US news channel and primary sports network — to Walt Disney. Naomi Rovnick unravels the details of the rival bids and what they signify for the global media industry in conversation with the FT's Matt Garrahan and Arash Massoudi