Apple is being dragged further into the financial troubles of one of the two suppliers of screens for its iPhone 11, after a ¥80bn ($740m) bailout package for Japan Display fell apart.

The Silicon Valley company had already agreed to double a planned investment in Japan Display to $200m, but it may now need to inject further capital according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

Apple accounts for 60 per cent of Japan Display’s annual revenue. The company also supplies screens for the Apple Watch.

A bailout package for Japan Display had been agreed between Oasis Management, a Hong Kong fund, and Harvest Tech Investment Manager, a Shanghai-based investor. But Harvest Tech pulled out on Thursday, prompting Japan Display to warn that it might face difficulties in continuing operations.

The withdrawal of the Chinese investor is the latest twist in a running battle to keep the Japanese national champion — which has failed to turn a profit in five years — afloat.

In April, a Taiwanese-Chinese consortium pledged to save Japan Display, only for two Taiwanese groups to pull out, including the screen maker TPK. Oasis took their place, promising to invest $180m, and Harvest Tech had agreed about $485m.

Its survival now rests on financial support from Apple, a Japanese government-backed fund and Oasis.

On Friday, Japan Display’s share price fell a further 10.5 per cent as shareholders approved a new management team and what remains of its bailout package.

At a news conference on Thursday night, Minoru Kikuoka, Japan Display’s new chief executive, said the company did not face any imminent funding shortage since it had recently secured ¥20bn in loans from its biggest shareholder, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ).

The company will aim to raise $430m by as early as next month with support from Oasis, Apple and another supplier. It is also in talks with several private equity firms, according to Mr Kikuoka.

Japan Display provided few details on why Harvest pulled out, referring only to differences over governance. But people with knowledge of the talks said the initial agreement to invest in the Japanese group had been reached without the full consensus of Harvest’s management team.

Harvest did not respond to a request for comment.

What remains of the consortium are Oasis and Winston Lee, a former general manager of Harvest Tech who used to head Japan Display’s subsidiary in Taiwan.

With $2bn of backing from state-backed INCJ, Japan Display was created in 2012 by merging the display units of Sony, Toshiba and Hitachi. But since its $3.1bn initial public offering in 2014, its share price has plummeted from ¥900 to ¥60. Three chief executives have attempted a turnround in the past five years without success.

Japan Display’s latest troubles stemmed from disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only model in Apple’s last line-up that used Japan Display’s liquid crystal display as the US company shifted to the use of OLED. The company also saw a decline in sales of its LCDs to major Chinese smartphone makers — Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi — as South Korea’s Samsung offered an alternative, competitively priced OLED screen.