The Big Dip
Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Monday after investors took advantage of a severe drop early in the session, Peloton has come under attack from an activist investor, and the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two missiles launched by the Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Mentioned in this podcast:
US stocks reverse severe losses as buyers step in
UAE intercepts ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
Activist investor urges Peloton to fire chief and explore sale
How connected fitness became the new obsession
Robert Armstrong’s “Unhedged” newsletter
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
