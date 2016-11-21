Four US equity indices hit new records on Monday

The US stock market notched up a quartet of new records on Monday, with all four of the country’s main equity indices propelled to fresh peaks by rising energy prices and expectations of a hefty economic spending plan by the incoming Republican administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest American equity gauge, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies have hit a series of new highs since the November 8 election produced a stunning victory for Donald Trump. Both gained another 0.5 per cent on Monday.

The S&P 500 — the country’s primary stock market benchmark — and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite have taken longer to scale new peaks, but both managed the feat on Monday, rising 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

A rebound in crude prices helped boost markets on Monday, but the biggest reason for the recent rally has been speculation that Mr Trump will introduce a package of corporate tax cuts, infrastructure spending and a regulatory rollback for banks.

“The strength in oil has been at least somewhat helpful, but I would argue that it is the overall fundamental backdrop that has primarily driven this move,” said Randy Frederick, a strategist at Charles Schwab.

The S&P 500 energy sector index climbed 2.2 per cent, driven by a rally in crude prices that were boosted by expectations of an output cut deal between Opec producers when they meet in Vienna at the end of the month. Energy, which was the biggest decliner on the S&P 500 in 2014 and 2015, is poised to be the biggest gainer this year — up 18.4 per cent so far.

“We think an Opec supply cut deal looks highly probable,” said Francisco Blanch, strategist at Bank of America. He expects Opec to deliver a cut of between 500,000 to 1m barrels per day.

Marathon Petroleum shares led the gains for the day, rising 8.9 per cent to $47.17. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy shares climbed 7.1 per cent to $6.36, and Concho Resources shares rose 5.3 per cent to $136.96.

Nonetheless, some analysts and investors have warned that markets are getting overly optimistic, pointing out that the details, viability and timing of the new administration’s policies are uncertain, while many other policies — such as on trade — would be negative for the US economy.

“Financial markets have been enthralled by the prospect of reactivating fiscal policy under a Republican-led White House and Congress,” William Lee, Citi’s chief North American economist noted over the weekend. “Nevertheless, there remains a very high level of uncertainty regarding the details of the fiscal package and its timetable for implementation.”

Still, investors are mostly focusing on any positives they can find at the moment. For example, shares in US-listed Macau casino operators were also big winners on Monday, rallying as analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded a handful of stocks such as Wynn Resorts.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said consolidation among so-called “junket” operators was nearly done. Junket operators are middlemen who bring wealthy Chinese gamblers to Macau and provide them with credit lines necessary to circumvent currency controls.

“As the volume is now concentrated among the top junkets, which have a much stronger balance sheet [to grow business], better internal control systems [to comply with the new junket regulation] and agents network [to source players and managing fund flow], we believe this provides a solid foundation for healthy growth in 2017,” said Kenneth Fong, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

He added that some new junket operators are also opening VIP rooms, which is another sign of an upturn and he said the sector was at the start of a recovery cycle that could last as long as two years. This comes as gaming revenues have increased for the past three months, after a crackdown on corruption in China and a drop in prices of natural resources weighed on the VIP segment and kicked off a downturn in mid-2014.