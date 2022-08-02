Do you ever long for an extended period of time off? Maybe you’d travel the world, try out a new career, or just put your feet up for some proper R&R. While the prospect of taking six months off work to do something completely different may well appeal to you, could you afford to do so?

Thirty-four-year-old podcast listener Ali has reached a crossroads in her career and is keen to plan some time off. Presenter Claer Barrett speaks to Isabel Berwick, the host of the FT’s Working It podcast, on the career implications of taking a sabbatical - both good and bad. Plus, financial planner Joanna Little, chief executive of Emery Little, talks listeners through how to prepare for six months without an income - and what flexibility could be on offer.

If you would like to be a guest on the podcast, email the team money@ft.com or send Claer a DM on social media - she’s @ClaerB

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

