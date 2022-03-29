With so many investing options out there, getting the right balance for your portfolio can be difficult. So this week presenter Claer Barrett has invited two listeners in for a portfolio makeover. Thirty-seven-year-old James holds UK-focused equities in his stocks and shares Isa. He was doing well, but market movements and rising inflation have made him think he might need to diversify. Thirty-four-year-old Gillian has taken a different approach, investing as much as she can into her company pension. However, she hasn’t paid much attention to what her pension is actually invested in.

Investment experts Rosie Carr, editor of the Investors Chronicle, and Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, give their views on how James and Gillian can get the best out of their investments. Tips include how investors can manage the threat of rising inflation, different ways of approaching asset allocation and building a diversified portfolio.

