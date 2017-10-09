This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Australia justifies the nickname “the lucky country” on its tourism assets alone. Unique attractions drive traffic and Oz has bags of them. Accor aims to buy into these with a A$1.2bn ($931m) offer for the Mantra hotels group. That looks like a modest outlay for more exposure to wild kangaroos, Uluru and what is left of the Great Barrier Reef.

Visitors from China and other fast-growing Asian nations are driving tourism growth. The number of international visitors rose 9 per cent to 7.9m in the year to June, a third of Australia’s population. according to government data. Mantra’s revenues have been growing by a tenth annually in the past five years.

The pace may be abating. Citi projects annual growth of industry revenues per available room of less than 5 per cent to 2020. But that is still ahead of the industry globally. And the takeover would give Accor a commanding position down under. Research by real estate services company JLL places Accor and Mantra in the top two spots by room provision in Australia. The French group already has 155,000 rooms in the Asia-Pacific region, nearly a third of its total.

Mantra also suits Accor, which is spinning off a real estate arm, because it is light on real estate. Two-thirds of its 21,500 rooms are controlled via “management letting rights”. This means the Queensland-based business owns operating rights and any assets necessary to run a hotel. Revenue is derived from agreements with the room’s ultimate owners.

Mantra has granted Accor access for due diligence. The price of A$3.96 a share looks cheap, equating to an enterprise value of 11.5 times next year’s expected earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation. That is a fifth lower than the market average and below that of recent acquisitions, such as Starwood by Marriott.

The target has only modest debt, too. Property valuation risk is equally low. At this price, Accor is riding its luck in the lucky country

