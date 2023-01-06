How to feel good in 2023

FT SeriesHow to feel good in 2023Happy scents, stress-free tech and other new year’s resolutions© Rasmus Weng KarlsenThe business of being Dr Barbara SturmAs the skincare guru hosts an anti-inflammatory haus in London, she talks about building a $150mn brand The art of cut-throat shavingBecause real men shave with a naked bladeDo you need the C-suite check-up?Executives are turning to intense mental-wellbeing therapies to give them the edge – and save themselves from collapseAsk Adeela: Should you be using retinol?Our beauty columnist offers her beginner’s guide to the anti-ageing vitaminThe stealth smartwatch – and other stress-busting gadgetsPassive wellness toys, massage tools and moreHow to sex itThe global sex-toys market is expected to reach $62.32bn by 2030. These are the names to knowWhy you should be sipping a sea buckthornAlexander the Great swore by its health benefits – and it makes a mean cocktail tooSeven scents to make you happyHow to bottle the essence of joy