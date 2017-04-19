China file

Given its macroeconomic imbalances, China could unleash global mayhem
It might take a communist leader to convince Trump of the merits of free trade
The country needs to rebalance its economy before opening up capital flows
The US president’s rhetoric on trade reads like a declaration of economic warfare
Corruption is too deeply rooted in the party system for Xi’s reforms to work
Slowing emerging market economies pose serious problems for luxury brands
The country is systemically important and suffers high and rising corporate indebtedness
Beijing seems strangely indecisive on the economy and yet increasingly authoritarian in politics
As Japan has shown, shifting to a lower-growth model is risky