China file

Martin Wolf on the true state of the Chinese economy and the challenges it poses for the rest of the world

Chinese finance is storing up trouble

Given its macroeconomic imbalances, China could unleash global mayhem

China and US: an odd couple doomed to co-operation

It might take a communist leader to convince Trump of the merits of free trade

China faces a tough fight to escape its debt trap

The country needs to rebalance its economy before opening up capital flows

Trump and Xi’s battle over globalisation

The US president’s rhetoric on trade reads like a declaration of economic warfare

Too big, too Leninist – China’s next crisis

Corruption is too deeply rooted in the party system for Xi’s reforms to work

Retail therapy will not cure China’s ills

Slowing emerging market economies pose serious problems for luxury brands

China’s challenge for the world economy

The country is systemically important and suffers high and rising corporate indebtedness

China’s struggle

Beijing seems strangely indecisive on the economy and yet increasingly authoritarian in politics

China’s great shift needs to begin
China risks an economic discontinuity
Why worries about China make sense
China will struggle to keep its momentum
How addiction to debt came even to China
Why China’s economy might topple

As Japan has shown, shifting to a lower-growth model is risky

Martin Wolf: How China should rule the world