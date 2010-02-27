Respite from the wintry blasts

My first scent of horticultural spring begins with an early London flower show, courtesy of the Royal Horticultural Society in its halls in Vincent Square. I have been a regular attendant, first in years when schooldays limited my ability to go in February, then in adulthood when I could have a sneak preview of spring in January. This year I was wondering where most of the main nurseries had gone when the director of the RHS shows happened to accost me from the hall’s balcony.

There has been quite a fuss about the recent changes, at least among those of us for whom an afternoon’s mid-week show-going is non-negotiable. The old fortnightly show calendar has been abandoned and last year the RHS cut the number of London shows even further, so I put the matter to Stephen Bennett, show director, and asked him what was going on.

Beneath us the mock façade of a row of terraced houses was trying to suggest the challenge of modern urban small gardening. On a temporary driveway was parked a newcomer to RHS flower shows, a shiny blue car. “There were fortnightly shows,” I reminded him, “then monthly shows and now there is just this February one, with an item which looks as if it has been left behind by one of the car auctions for which the hall is used on non-gardening days.” He said: “Just as many people come, but now the shows are seasonal.”

If Toyota has yet more problems with its cars, it ought to approach Bennett for advice on presentation. For the second year running he has been proved right. In the old days of fortnightly shows several thousand paying visitors would turn up twice a month. In 2009 and 2010 twice as many visitors turned up to shows held half as often. Loyalty is just as strong but it is now more concentrated. Concentration of effort suits the RHS, which owns the halls and can then rent out its space commercially on days when displays of daffodils would otherwise be earning little revenue.

What has happened to the exhibitors? Showing plants is not a cheap or easy business and, as many of the best exhibitors live far from London, there are the triple deterrents of parking fees, congestion charge and the cost of fuel. The main hall was looking rather thin below us, except for a fine show of early camellias and a display of Far Eastern evergreens so rare and so adventurous that I will return to it in another week. My fears were dispelled when the show director pointed out that this year’s February show was running in two halls, not one.

The second, smaller, hall was the one with the usual spring magic. Straight inside the door, every visitor was confronted with displays of snowdrops in full flower. Beyond them, premature spring had burst out on stands of specially selected bulbs, wondrously free of damage from wind or storms. The hellebores were stunning and small spring beauties repaid the closest look. Why struggle with them in snowstorms outdoors when you can enjoy them, mud-free, fresh from a sheltered polytunnel in a historic London hall?

The kings of the snowdrop retail trade are Avon Bulbs. After 30 years of growing and collecting they know better than most of us what to try, where to find it and how much to charge. Prices for the rarest yellows and green markings spiral upwards to £30 a bulb but most of you will make far worse investments. Almost all snowdrops increase steadily over time and prefer to be divided into yet more groups. In the decade ahead I would back clumps of Galanthus John Gray or big-flowered Colossus. Snowdrops can be resold when they are divided each spring and their public increases yearly with all the publicity given by magazines with too little else to photograph in February. I cornered a director of Avon Bulbs and asked him to name three for FT readers who want value. He came up with Anglesey Abbey, so good in leaf; S Arnott, the great spreader; and his own recently selected Trymming, with beautiful green markings. Trymming had been up for an award but the judges had slightly marked it down for being “unstable”. Instability in a snowdrop means a slight smudging of the contrasting colour on the white petals.

Hellebores are not far behind snowdrops in February’s popular flower charts. The place to see the latest hybrids is Ashwood Nurseries near Kidderminster, one of Britain’s greatest garden centres. Fortunately, the company has returned to the early RHS show for those who cannot take a day out to see their magnificent collections on site. Nursery owner John Massey showed me the superb improvements of the old, unpredictable Christmas Rose, which he and his team have been breeding in recent years. The white flowers are big, firm and freely produced, transforming the future of this old, dwindling favourite. Helleborus niger Ashwood Strain is now the answer for those who want this classic flower in good health outdoors. Ashwood Nurseries’ approach has been to identify fine families of plants from the wild or from ageing British gardens and then to set about breeding them into better, robust forms. Its lovely exhibits of hellebores and spring-flowering hepaticas are proof of its success.

Behind its artistically arranged exhibit I sought the consolation of a fellow sufferer from the depredations of scuffling badgers. At Broadleigh Gardens near Taunton, Lady Skelmersdale knows only too well what dear Mr Brock can do to nursery beds in springtime. Unlike me she continues to stage superb table-top exhibits of flowering spring bulbs that have remained out of the reach of badger paws. Away from rain and wildlife I admired the early pale-flowered trumpet daffodil Spring Dawn and noted it as essential for next year’s February garden. I learned about the particular vigour of pale blue Iris reticulata Alida and thought wistfully of its cousin, Harmony, which was discovered last week by a winterised badger in my beds of grit and gravel. “Gardens for wildlife” is the slogan of the moment, which makes me wince.

Seasonal these shows might have become but they are still the fantasy moment of my late winter. In the middle of grubby London the flowers of our best growers bring an unsullied vision of spring, weeks before gardeners out among the squirrels have a hope of seeing any of them.

www.ashwood-nurseries.co.uk

www.avonbulbs.co.uk

www.broadleighbulbs.co.uk