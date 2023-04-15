HTSI spring design special 2023

FT SeriesHTSI spring design special 2023Ready for a new-season interiors refresh? We have all the inspiration you needDesigner Federico Forquet’s home in Rome © Christopher HorwoodGive him Liberty! The 93-year-old design master behind the London landmark’s makeoverUnder the direction of Federico Forquet, the beloved fabric emporium is undergoing a major renaissance How on trend is your house?Play HTSI interior design bingo 2023 and find outAt home with the Princess of SohoThe granddaughter of Paul Raymond, property heiress India Rose James is bringing a new buzz to the West EndWhy the Bogliones are getting rid of their glasswareThe family behind Petersham Nurseries have accrued a magnificent Murano collection. Now they’re selling it onDesign star Harry Nuriev on his ‘inappropriate’ styleThe furniture designer, artist and architect talks taste The new furniture lines insiders can’t stop talking aboutFlawless pieces, perfectly executed – these contemporary collections are top drawerMore from this SeriesThe Africa connection: five names leading the design diaspora Meet the creative forces reshaping the interiors landscapeHenry Holland’s super-striped ceramics collection for Paul SmithThe fashion designer turned ceramicist has released a collection of tableware in time for London Craft WeekSupercar designers share their eureka momentsWhat would you change about a car if you could? We ask the experts for their favourite tweaks