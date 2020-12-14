The UK and EU agreed in a ‘constructive’ call on Sunday to ‘go the extra mile’ in search of a deal

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US doctors could administer the first authorised coronavirus shot as soon as today, an EY anti-fraud team warned in 2018 that “red-flag indicators” at Wirecard pointed to potential accounting manipulation, and Europe’s top financial regulators are set to approve lender payouts within strict limits. Plus, Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to extend negotiations for a UK-EU trade agreement. The FT’s Brexit editor, David Bond, explains how that might play out over the next few weeks.





Join us this Tuesday 15 December at 3pm GMT, for an essential webinar, hosted by expert FT journalists, to understand in 50 minutes what a Deal or a No Deal means for you and your business. Regardless of the outcome, learn how all the key areas may be impacted. Register free today at: https://webinars.on24.com/ftdigitaldialogues/brexitbriefing





EU and UK still ‘far apart’ but Brexit deal hopes rise

https://www.ft.com/content/6a6d5960-3e44-48c8-b33a-ee583b314ee3





Doctors set to give first authorised US doses of Covid-19 vaccine

https://www.ft.com/content/c06fed50-715c-4d2b-995c-b37a52254081





EY fraud unit found ‘red-flag indicators’ Wirecard in 2018

ft.com/content/3c0a0999-b434-4cad-9d9e-80cb85bf9cfd?





Eurozone banks set to restart dividend payments under strict limits

https://www.ft.com/content/2ffeb47f-cb88-478e-9819-f22ccd8b9668?





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.