The UK and EU agreed in a ‘constructive’ call on Sunday to ‘go the extra mile’ in search of a deal
US doctors could administer the first authorised coronavirus shot as soon as today, an EY anti-fraud team warned in 2018 that “red-flag indicators” at Wirecard pointed to potential accounting manipulation, and Europe’s top financial regulators are set to approve lender payouts within strict limits. Plus, Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to extend negotiations for a UK-EU trade agreement. The FT’s Brexit editor, David Bond, explains how that might play out over the next few weeks.
EU and UK still ‘far apart’ but Brexit deal hopes rise
https://www.ft.com/content/6a6d5960-3e44-48c8-b33a-ee583b314ee3
Doctors set to give first authorised US doses of Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.ft.com/content/c06fed50-715c-4d2b-995c-b37a52254081
EY fraud unit found ‘red-flag indicators’ Wirecard in 2018
ft.com/content/3c0a0999-b434-4cad-9d9e-80cb85bf9cfd?
Eurozone banks set to restart dividend payments under strict limits
https://www.ft.com/content/2ffeb47f-cb88-478e-9819-f22ccd8b9668?
