FT Series Scotland’s future From the battle for independence to life after oil, we examine Scotland at the crossroads. Plus reflections on the Scots language, the best way to drink Scotch and more How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon went from allies to enemiesTheir ferocious battle has upended Scottish politics. Now it threatens to undermine the independence movement Scotland and me: Fern Brady remembers being princess for a day‘For me, gala days meant that for at least one day of the year the exciting thing was happening in your town’new Inside Scotland’s pandemic: has it made independence more likely?As the country reopens, Nicola Sturgeon is riding high — but Covid has complicated her party’s push for self-governance Scotland and me: Saira Ali finds peace and community in hillwalking 'No group seemed to be the right match until a friend suggested Boots & Beards, a BAME outdoor activity group'new Scotland faces up to life after oilIn 50 years, the industry has transformed the country’s politics and economy. Can renewable energy replace it? Scotland and me: Val McDermid stands up for the Scots language ‘Inside the classroom, we tidied up our diction. But outside, I spoke guid braid Fife, ken’ How best to drink ScotchIt’s the most Scottish drink there is. But is it ever OK to mix it with ginger ale? And is blended always bad?new