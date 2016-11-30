Pelosi wins re-election as Democratic minority leader

Nancy Pelosi won re-election as the minority leader in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, defeating a surprise challenge that became the first round in an ongoing battle over the future direction of the Democratic Party.

Ms Pelosi, who has been the leading Democrat in the House for 14 years, won by 134 votes to 63 over Tim Ryan, an Ohio congressman who launched his bid for the leadership two weeks ago in the wake of the party’s election rout.

Mr Ryan, who represents the sort of working-class, industrial area in north-eastern Ohio that shifted towards Donald Trump, argued that the election results showed the party had lost its ability to speak to the concerns of voters in depressed regions of the country.

The challenge by Mr Ryan, 43, also represented a call for a generational shift and fresh blood in the leadership of the Democratic Party in Congress which is dominated by politicians who have held senior posts for more than a decade.

Amid the dismay at the election results, which saw the Republicans retain control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as winning the White House, Democrats have been debating how to broaden their appeal to once-loyal white, working-class voters without losing touch with the African-Americans and Latinos who are also central elements of the party’s base.

Some Democrats have suggested that Hillary Clinton, the losing presidential candidate, paid too much attention to gender and race issues during the election and should have adopted more of the economic populism that Bernie Sanders used to such success in the primaries.

In a statement, Mr Ryan congratulated Ms Pelosi, 76, on her victory, but said: “It is clear as we learn more about the outcome of our elections that we’re ignoring crucial voices that deserve to be heard.” He added: “Hopelessness is a product of economic and social adversity. That is why Democrats must always be the party of aspiration and inclusion.”

“Senate Democrats in particular need to redevelop their investigatory muscles and relearn how to mount effective opposition to a Republican president,” said Jim Manley, a Democratic strategist and former aid to outgoing Senate minority speaker Harry Reid. “The House stays the same, the same cast of characters, the same lack of legislative oversight.”

He argued that the Democratic Party needed to orchestrate a restructuring and fill its ranks with more young talent, but stopped short of saying that this required Ms Pelosi to exit from her leadership role.

“There is a problem that needs to be addressed. We need more fresh blood not only in Congress and in the leadership ranks but also in the individual states as well. But trying to blame [Pelosi] for the loss we suffered in the last election is not the way to go. They have to figure out a better way to bring more people into the leadership ranks . . . She needs to do more than what’s she already done.”

Ms Pelosi has promised to expand the party leadership in the House in order to bring in new voices.