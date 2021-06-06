Yotam Ottolenghi’s delicious Feast tableware

Ottolenghi tableware, from £7.45, ottolenghi.co.uk © Adam Goodison

The chef and restaurateur teamed up with Serax and Italian artist Ivo Bisignano for this joyful range of dinnerware which includes plates, bowls, cutlery, kitchen- and glassware. Featuring painterly, abstract vegetables and an “O”-shaped brush stroke, the vibrant collection is as colourful as Ottolenghi’s culinary creations. From £7.45, ottolenghi.co.uk

Feel chirpy with this bright, minimalist bird feeder

Studio Pidät Silo bird feeder, £54, twentytwentyone.com © Adam Goodison

Helsinki-based bird enthusiasts Mike & Julie Tolvanen designed this modern feeder for birds that like to hang vertically while eating, such as woodpeckers and chickadees. Created for Studio Pidät, it is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic. £54, available in Camp Green and Terracotta, twentytwentyone.com

A tiny Polaroid camera for big adventures

Polaroid Go instant camera, $99.99, polaroid.com © Adam Goodison

The new, pocket-sized Polaroid Go is described by the brand as the world’s smallest analogue instant camera. Just 3.3 inches wide and 2.4 inches tall, it requires miniature Go Film and features a selfie mirror, dynamic flash, a self-timer, double exposure and travel accessories. $99.99, polaroid.com

Statement sunglasses from Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane The More Joy x LeSpecs unisex sunglasses, £75, christopherkane.com © Adam Goodison

Christopher Kane’s More Joy has launched a collection of limited-edition sunglasses in collaboration with Australian eyewear label Le Specs. The unisex frames come in two classic oval and rectangular Le Specs silhouettes in the signature More Joy colour palette of red, white and black featuring its three placards: Special, More Joy, Sex. £75, christopherkane.com

Do the twist with this shape-shifting bike lock

Palomar Lochness bike lock, €59, palomarweb.com © Adam Goodison

Palomar’s smart, flexible and secure bike lock can be moulded into different, unusual shapes to wrap around a bicycle frame and more easily attach to racks and any awkward spots. The lock is covered in anthracite or ivory coloured soft silicone so it won’t cause scratches or do any damage. €59, palomarweb.com