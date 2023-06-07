Libor's long goodbye
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Behind the Money news every morning.
At one time not that long ago, you could find Libor in everything: mortgages, corporate loans, credits cards and more. Now, its days are numbered. The FT’s Harriet Clarfelt and Philip Stafford take us back to the 1980s origins of the scandal-ridden benchmark rate, how its reputation came apart and why, with just weeks to go before a June 30 deadline, one part of the financial world is still racing to leave it behind.
For further reading:
Loan market braced for rush to Libor finish line
The pain and SOFRing are almost over
‘Litigation will take over’: US lawmakers warned of Libor chaos
On Twitter, follow Harriet Clarfelt (@HClarfelt), Philip Stafford (@staffordphilip) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments