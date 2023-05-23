Silicon Valley rise-and-fall stories have a similar trajectory and feel, from super-pumped product launch to ultimate disgrace — or even jail. Increasingly they lend themselves to lurid screen adaptations. Wonder Boy, too, is reportedly to receive feature film treatment. But where the tales of excess at, say, Theranos or WeWork had elements of comedy, entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s story should play as tragedy.

That was the opposite of his intent. From his earliest adventures in business, Hsieh (pronounced “shay”) set a goal of happiness, rather than riches. Even so, by the time he was 25, he had banked $32mn from the sale of an early venture. Suddenly — and, as it turned out, fatally — he had the wherewithal to pursue his target on a grand scale.

The first half of his story is about promise, hard work, risk-taking and success, particularly as Hsieh directs his talent, wealth and attention to building footwear etailer Zappos. He sold the business to Amazon in 2009 for $1.2bn, having delighted Jeff Bezos with his full-on devotion to customer service and happiness at work. Hsieh kept his chief executive position and said the takeover would leave its culture unchanged. He went on to make his mission the regeneration of downtown Las Vegas, where Zappos has its headquarters. And yet his fame and success attracted yes-men, enablers, grifters, groupies and gurus, and he died in 2020, aged 46, from injuries sustained in an avoidable domestic fire while under the influence of drugs.

Angel Au-Yeung (now at the Wall Street Journal) and David Jeans, the duo that investigated the aftermath of Hsieh’s death for Forbes, are not the first to have explored what Hsieh sought to achieve. Two Journal reporters, Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayre, wrote Happy at Any Cost, which covers similar ground and was published last year, while Aimee Groth focused on the flaws in Hsieh’s Las Vegas Downtown Project in The Kingdom of Happiness (2017). Wonder Boy acknowledges a debt to both titles, as well as to Hsieh’s own much-hyped Delivering Happiness (2010).

Even as the world was reading glowing accounts of the revolution in workplace joy at Zappos (where Hsieh employed “fungineers” to create wacky parties and events for staff), the mental health of its architect was declining. Friends and family were unable to wean Hsieh from his dependence on alcohol, notably shots of the caustic Italian digestivo Fernet-Branca, as well as ketamine and, later, nitrous oxide. Compounding the danger, Hsieh laboured under the delusion that he was part of the “1 per cent of people that can use these substances”.

Even some of the non-chemically induced highs were illusory. The success of Delivering Happiness was not all it seemed. A manic promotional tour around the US eventually drove some of Hsieh’s staff to the brink of burnout, and Au-Yeung and Jeans write that Hsieh used a company that helps authors rise to the top of the bestseller lists.

In the hard-to-read final chapters of Wonder Boy, Hsieh and a self-interested entourage hole up during the pandemic in Park City, Utah, in a sprawling, nine-bedroom ranch. Greedy supplicants latch on to his wild promises to fund ever more outlandish plans, while the entrepreneur’s grip on reality is loosening under the influence of an addiction to nitrous oxide. “His room looked like a homeless shelter,” Hsieh’s brother said later in a court deposition. “There was faeces on the ground. Plants in his toilets. Broken glass, broken plates all over the ground. Rotten food under the bed. Rotten food on the walls . . . it was disgusting.”

Tony Hsieh and California governor Gavin Newsom chat at a Beverly Hills conference in 2012 © Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Hsieh had what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur. He was a precociously brilliant student. He was able to inspire friends, colleagues and relative strangers simply by asking them, “If you could do anything in the world, what would you do?” He was not afraid to experiment with management methods, from flat hierarchy — using the controversial method known as Holacracy — to the benefits of “flow”, a focused state of concentration.

Once he spiralled out of control, though, Hsieh pushed these radical but not uncommon ideas to dangerous extremes. He used his fortune to bribe people to pursue his projects and to exclude those who saw danger ahead. Wonder Boy makes a strong case that during Zappos’ upswing, such perils were mitigated by the input of two close colleagues and friends, who had formed a solid management “trifecta” with Hsieh, “keeping Tony’s chaos under control”. By 2014, both had left the company.

Hsieh once dreamt that Amazon would fall under the happiness spell he had cast at Zappos. Wonder Boy skimps a little on that business relationship, which is covered in more detail by last year’s Happy at Any Cost. What is clear, though, is that since Hsieh’s death, this magic seems even less likely to happen. Amazon has started taking closer control of Zappos, harmonising some business practices and cutting jobs. Among those to depart, according to one recent Wall Street Journal report, was Zappos’s original fungineer.

Wonder Boy: Tony Hsieh, Zappos and the Myth of Happiness in Silicon Valley by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans, Torva £16.99, 384 pages

