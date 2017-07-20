IMF gives ‘in principle’ backing to $1.8bn loan for Greece

The International Monetary Fund’s board has given its provisional approval to a $1.8bn contribution to an EU-led rescue plan for Greece, holding up its end of a bargain struck with European authorities last month.

But Thursday’s vote, which grants its “in principle” backing to a bailout plan for Athens, does not clear the way for a sudden cash infusion to Greece. Under the terms of the deal struck last month, the IMF will not be contributing any funds until Greece’s European creditors agree to more debt relief for Athens.

The IMF continues to view Greece’s debt load as “unsustainable” and papers presented by staff to the board, which were expected to be released later on Thursday, were thought to have laid out what remains an ominous path to recovery for Athens.