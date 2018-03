Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Egyptians voted in a three-day election this week that is virtually certain to hand Abdel Fattah el-Sisi a second term as president. The only contender running against Mr Sisi, a former military chief who came to power in a popularly backed 2013 coup, is an obscure politician who is a self-confessed supporter of the president. Gideon Rachman discusses what the election means for Egypt with the FT’s Heba Saleh in Cairo and Andrew England in London.