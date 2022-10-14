Pink Snow 2022: a winter sports special

Pink Snow 2022: a winter sports specialFrom powder-hunting in Japan to the Alps’ smartest après© Grant GundersonIn search of Japan’s perfect powderThe nation’s borders finally reopened to tourists this month and, off the coast of Hokkaido, a treasure island awaits new First tracks: news from the slopesSkiing in the Saudi Arabian desert; the US resorts finally joining forces; the death of the lift pass — and a dream trip with Bode Miller new Deep in the woods, a ski retreat that’s straight from a fairytale Kitzbühel is Austria’s most glamorous resort but, hidden in the trees, an old hunting lodge offers a very different family ski tripHas Verbier’s après-ski scene finally grown up?First it was flagons of plonk, then flashy cocktails and champagne spraying, but a new club signals a more sophisticated evolution new Presents for skiers: our pick of this season’s new kitFrom a game-changing snowboard binding to a bargain down jacket and a watch with an avalanche warning new