Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Earth Life Support Systems: tropical rainforest case study

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Policing the Amazon: on the front lines of deforestation

  • Outline the Amazon rainforest’s role as a giant carbon sink

  • Which groups are cutting down the forest and what is driving them?

  • Explain how the Bolsonaro government has encouraged an increase in deforestation

  • What impact is the increase in deforestation having on the climate and water cycle of the rainforest?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section