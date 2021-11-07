Geography class: Policing the Amazon: on the front lines of deforestation
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Earth Life Support Systems: tropical rainforest case study
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Policing the Amazon: on the front lines of deforestation
Outline the Amazon rainforest’s role as a giant carbon sink
Which groups are cutting down the forest and what is driving them?
Explain how the Bolsonaro government has encouraged an increase in deforestation
What impact is the increase in deforestation having on the climate and water cycle of the rainforest?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published