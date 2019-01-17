Kathryn Owen has a simple question after news broke that construction of a new nuclear power station on Anglesey had stopped, possibly permanently. “Where are my kids supposed to work?”

She had just picked up her three sons from primary school in the pretty seaside village of Cemaes Bay before a walk on the beach.

Ms Owen, 30, who described herself as a “full-time mum”, has lived on the island off the north-west tip of Wales all her life and runs through its recent litany of economic woe. “There is nothing on the island for these kids,” she said. “We have lost the aluminium plant, and the old power station. With Brexit the port might go too.”

Holyhead, 15 miles along the coast, is the main link from Ireland for freight to the UK and continental Europe. If customs controls are imposed after Brexit, economists predict many ships will simply bypass the UK and travel directly to Rotterdam and Antwerp from Dublin.

“My children will have to move off the island. I am going to have to go to Manchester or London to visit my grandchildren,” said Ms Owen.

Some 200 people are losing their jobs on Anglesey after Hitachi announced on Thursday it would shelve work on the proposed reactors because of spiralling construction costs. But it is the 9,000 construction jobs and the 800 highly skilled full time workers that the island will miss most.

The Japanese company wanted more government support for the £20bn plant. But with the cost of renewable electricity generation falling, there is little sign the government will provide it.

The site at Wylfa, on Anglesey’s north-east coast, is next to a decommissioned Magnox nuclear plant which closed in 2015. Its grey hulk dominates the rugged coastline on the way into Cemaes Bay, and the clean up still employs people that put money into its pubs, restaurants and shops.

Anglesey is the poorest part of Wales. Its 70,000 inhabitants are older than average. Jobs are not scarce — unemployment of 4 per cent is lower than the Welsh average of 4.8 per cent. But they are poorly paid. The average wage is £492 a week, compared to £571 for the UK as a whole. More than 4,100 full time equivalent jobs are in tourism, which are seasonal and command low wages.

This had led to an exodus of young people. Anglesey has a disproportionately lower percentage of people of working age (57.3 per cent), compared to the rest of Wales (61.5 per cent) and Great Britain as a whole (62.9 per cent). The Welsh government expects the number to drop further.

Gerallt Llewelyn Jones, a director of enterprise agency Menter Mon, said Wylfa’s suspension was “disastrous”. “These are well paid, skilled jobs. There was a big investment in training people. We are now training bright young people for export.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, business manager at Menter Mon, said planning for Wylfa had absorbed huge amounts of public and private sector support, pointing to the building he was in. Bangor university opened it a year ago to accommodate nuclear industry businesses supplying Wylfa.

Mr Llewelyn Jones said there were glimmers of hope. Menter Mon has received £20m from the EU to develop a world-leading 240MW tidal power demonstration facility. It has the lease on the seabed off nearby Holy Island and has signed up eight international companies to test technology. The Morlais array could power ferries and even trucks waiting for them by 2023, he said.

It still requires £9m more in funding, and a request had been submitted to the UK government.

Some on the island are celebrating, People Against Wylfa B, a campaign group which opposes nuclear energy, said just as many jobs could be created with new offshore wind and solar installations.

Lisa Sargeant, a pensioner in Cemaes Bay, said: “I think it is marvellous. We do not need nuclear power. Renewables are getting less expensive. We are surrounded by wind and water here. I think Wales could be a leader in renewable energy.”

But Mr Llewellyn Jones said the Wylfa jobs were needed too. Hitachi’s plans included a third bridge to the Welsh mainland. “This was our Brexit cushion,” he said. “With this and Brexit it’s like shooting yourself in both feet simultaneously.”