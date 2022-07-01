From retro-inspired one-pieces to printed bikinis, there’s no shortage of swimwear options this season. For sleek, athletic-looking styles, look to Loro Piana’s debut swim collection, which is embellished with nautical charms. Independent swimwear brand Cossie+Co offers swimsuits and mix-and-match bikinis in its signature honeycomb stretch fabric, with colours ranging from flamingo pink to lime green, which “evoke a feeling of happiness”, says founder Isobel Elphinstone. For all-out glamour, look to Ulla Johnson, Isabel Marant and Johanna Ortiz, who have one-shoulder styles accentuated with flouncy ruffles, while the more adventurous can opt for the “Sex Wax” swimsuits by Louisa Ballou: her tropical prints and sensual cutouts have found favour with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Loro Piana technical-fabric Windmate bomber, £2,075, and swimsuit, £325

Agua by Agua Bendita Guajira beaded swimsuit, £552.50, net-a-porter.com

Bottega Veneta seersucker swimsuit, £370, net-a-porter.com

Follow Suit The Flora one-piece swimsuit, $225

Isabel Marant Étoile Sicilya Ikat Print swimsuit, £195, brownsfashion.com

Johanna Ortiz Adriatic Sailing bikini top, £265, and The Shell Collector high-rise bikini briefs, £180, matchesfashion.com

Medina Volley swimsuit, €260

Cossie+Co The Gemma bikini top, £70, and The Lucinda bikini bottom, £70

Ulla Johnson Martina swimsuit, £280, net-a-porter.com