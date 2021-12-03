This edition features these stories from ft.com

China’s Didi to delist from New York and switch to Hong Kong

Omicron threatens to stoke US inflation, warns top Fed official

Congress votes to avert US government shutdown

Olaf Scholz eyes Joachim Nagel to run Germany’s Bundesbank

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.