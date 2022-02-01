Online bridge is still prevalent the world over — as are difficult judgments — and this problem came from an event based out of Tokyo.

Bidding

Dealer: East

Game All

North East South West — 1C NB 2C NB NB ?

My correspondent wondered what South should bid at either of his turns. At the table, South had opted to protect with an overcall of 2H at his second turn, but East-West then found their spade fit, and North competed to 3H which was doubled and, on 2♣ lead, failed by a trick for a penalty of -200, and a terrible score.

North might have doubled after West agreed clubs (West should have responded 1S), but his ♣KJ could be entirely wasted and his majors are poor. When it runs to South, however, he should definitely pass.

This is one, very rare, example of when you should leave your opponents to play in their fit at the 2-level. If, as the auction suggests, both partnerships hold roughly 20pts each, then North is marked with about 13pts. If he held a 5-card spade suit, he would surely have overcalled 1S.

Therefore, the conclusion is that North holds fewer than five spades, and consequently, East-West have an 8-card fit in spades. Spades, as the highest ranking-suit will usually win the part-score battle. Additionally, South’s hearts are not good quality and his side is vulnerable.

Leave your opponents in a minor suit fit if you suspect they may have a major suit fit not yet discovered.




