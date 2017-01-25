EasyJet delayed by abnormal levels of currency disruption

“I know the flight only cost £25, but why was it delayed for three hours?”

“I am sorry, sir. The pilot thought he could hear a strange noise coming from one of the engines . . . and it took us a while to find another pilot.”

So goes one of the many jokes about low-cost airlines — and, like most of them, it is not one that could be told of easyJet, which has an excellent safety record (although, last year, one of its flights was briefly grounded due to a tiff between cabin crew members).

Still, Britain’s biggest airline by passenger numbers has been suffering plenty of disruption for other reasons.

In its trading statement on Tuesday, easyJet said it had incurred an “additional disruption cost” in the last quarter mainly due to higher numbers of EU compensation claims for delayed flights. In fact, last year, claims adviser AirHelp ranked easyJet the second worst of 34 airlines for on-time arrivals, compensation hold-ups and service (behind Azores airline SATA).

But that was nothing compared with the disruption cost from another product of disputed EU claims: Brexit.

EasyJet said the continued weakness of the pound since the UK voted to leave the EU, plus rising fuel costs would have an adverse impact of £105m in the full year to September 30 — some £35m worse than previously expected. Analysts cut their full-year pre-tax profit targets from a consensus £418m to a range of £376m-£406m.

A further sizeable disruption — founder and 33 per cent shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s opposition to fleet expansion — acted as an added drag on the shares, which fell 9 per cent.

What really worried analysts, though, was the strange noise coming from easyJet’s corporate treasury department. It insisted it had hedged between 74 and 86 per cent of fuel and currency costs for the next 12 months. With the sterling/euro exchange rate at the same level it was when EasyJet last reported, how could these costs be £35m worse? Are easyJet’s hedging strategies way off course?

Seemingly not — they are just being disrupted by wider currency movements. EasyJet’s revenues are 50 per cent in sterling, 1 per cent in dollars. But its costs are 27 per cent in sterling, 32 per cent in dollars. As a result of this imbalance, a 1 cent adverse movement in the sterling/dollar rate costs it £2.4m. Even with 80 per cent of this risk hedged, there is scope for the remainder to go the wrong way.

No wonder chief executive Carolyn McCall caveated her 2017 forecasts with the phrase “subject to normal levels of disruption”. Every budget airline passenger knows precisely what that phrase means.

BT’s Italian cliffhanger

With Poldark off our TV screens, it is time for Lombard to stop casting telegenic BT boss Gavin Patterson as his alter-ego Captain Polpatterson, heart-throb to swooning investors, writes Kate Burgess. If anything — after reports of BT’s continental accounting troubles — he now has more in common with a later fictional character: the bus driver in The Italian Job. In the final scene, driving over the Alps, he slows on to navigate a bend — only for Sharon White, Ofcom’s chief executive, to jump in the back.

Sharon White: “Hey Gav. Slow down. What’s the problem?”

Gavin Patterson: “I’m struggling to keep this on the road — some guys in Milan have fiddled with the gears. This Italian caper is now costing three times more in writedowns than I thought, and £500m of cash flow this year.”

Sharon: “Oh come on, Gav. It’s not so bad back home.”

Gavin: “It’s worse. If I can make it back to Blighty, I have to cover pension contributions, a 10 per cent increase in the dividend, and promises to you to improve the Openreach network. We’ve had to start posing as football fans and charging for BT Sports!”

Sharon: “That won’t make me stop insisting Openreach is independent.”

Gavin: “Look Shazza, the script says it’s time to dump the Mini Coopers and other excess ballast. It’s not a romcom.”

Sharon: “No, this is Ofcom. And I’m not excess . . .”

Gavin (losing control). “Hell! Look what you made me do. We’re teetering on the edge of the cliff — and £50bn of pension fund liabilities are slowly sliding towards the back of the bus . . .”

Sharon: “Isn’t this where you say ‘I’ve got an idea’?”

Put yourself in my shoes

A parliamentary committee has rightly called for a change in the law governing employers’ discriminatory dress codes, after a woman was sent home on her first day at PwC for refusing to wear high heels.

But, for some, the City’s more informal sartorial standards may remain a problem. Last year, one investment banker was made to suffer the ultimate indignity: receiving a deal fee deemed insufficient to afford a single new Savile Row suit.

matthew.vincent@ft.com

BT: kate.burgess@ft.com

Kate Burgess owns shares in BT