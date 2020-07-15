Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Tuesday that gives his administration more power to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, the Trump administration reversed its rule that international students would have to return home if they are attending universities with online-only classes, Moderna’s potential Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses in patients in the early stage trial, and technology groups are refusing a data sharing proposal with Hong Kong regulators. Plus, the FT’s US banking editor, Laura Noonan, examines why three of America’s biggest banks set aside a combined $28bn for current and future loan losses.

