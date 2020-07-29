“Pane, pane, non fontane” — “bread, bread, not fountains” — was the cry of the impoverished Roman people in the middle of the 17th century. But too bad: fountains were what they got. In 1651 they saw millions of their tax scudi poured into one of the most spectacular of all Baroque monuments, the Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona. This astonishing feat of sculpture and of engineering was the work of Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and it pairs the high Baroque style, of which he was the chief architect, with the passion of the day for the obelisks of antiquity, balancing a 30-metre obelisk on a base carved with figures representing four of the world’s great rivers.

It was a time when the rebuilding and beautification of Rome, at almost any cost, was a mania for successive Popes. Italy’s economic star was in decline, as lucrative trades moved away to France, Spain and the northern European states, but the urge for self-aggrandisement and bella figura, the drive to make Rome a destination of choice for the burgeoning and profitable pilgrim trade remained powerful. Rome already had a traffic problem: more affluent citizens had carriages with as many horses as their status would allow, and smart international visitors wanted to be transported from one great site to another — a sort of “ring road” for the important religious sites was constructed as early as the 17th century.

As one (possibly envious) envoy from Venice put it, rather melodramatically, after surveying the plethora of newly made and grandiose avenues, courtyards, fountains, colonnades, statuary, bridges and more: “the money pressed from the veins and blood of the poor had congealed into hard stone . . . the buildings multiply, but the inhabitants grow fewer”.

Among the builder Popes of the era the most ambitious, driven, and financially irresponsible was Alexander VII. Invalid, toothless, wracked by intestinal and joint pain, he was a pathetic physical specimen, but his material ambitions for his city were almost limitless.

Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona, Rome © Getty Images/iStockphoto

The partnership between Alexander and Bernini, already himself in late middle age and for decades the leading sculptor-architect of the time, is the chief subject of Loyd Grossman’s book An Elephant in Rome, a study of the Baroque remaking of the city that centres around one piece of sculpture, in the Piazza della Minerva, close to the Pantheon — as he puts it, “a three hundred-year-old elephant carrying a three-thousand-year-old obelisk in front of the medieval church of Santa Maria sopra Minerva”.

How this sculpture came to be — why an elephant, why an obelisk, why Minerva — makes a good story, and the personalities, although they are now in rather fuzzy focus through lack of information, become intriguing. In fact the real heroine of Grossman’s book is the city itself: Rome, with its layers of history and piled up strata of culture influences.

Grossman begins with an awful lot of Popes. In too much detail, for this reader. It’s true that the office of the Supreme Pontiff is a very peculiar and interesting one — the only system in the world, perhaps, that willingly votes (more than once) for a supreme dictator — especially since their dreams, inspirations, predilections, peccadillos and truly awe-inspiring levels of corruption and greed had the power to influence entire populations. This historical record fascinates Grossman and, if only the true personalities of these successive rather old men could emerge more vividly, could involve us more deeply. But for that, perhaps, he’d have to do a Hilary Mantel and tell us what they were thinking.

Not only could the reigning pontiff affect entire populations but also entire cities. So much of what we know of Rome was created by a few highly ambitious Popes, and so often Bernini was there to carry out their wishes. He was highly unusual, as Grossman points out, in surviving in pole position through the reigns of eight Popes: it was normal at the time for the incoming pontiff to make a clean sweep of the previous incumbent’s favourites and replace them with his own relations and sycophants.

Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s ‘Self-portrait (as young man)’, c.1621

But Bernini was different. So highly regarded as an artist that even Louis XIV was jealous of him — there was a disastrous interlude when the sculptor was actually traded, as part of an international agreement, to the French court (it did not end well) — he was too important, too cherished, to be put out with the rubbish. As a man, however, Bernini barely emerges in this account. Grossman says that sources are few, and those that exist are hagiographical: an account of his life by one of his sons (he had nine surviving children) is little more than PR. We discover that he was both self-important and highly insecure (no surprises there — all great artists have a version of that combination); we also learn of his imperiousness, his bad temper, and the extent of his ability to cross genres, creating at the behest of his patrons everything from theatrical performances with lighting effects and costumes to the design of bridges, memorials and more.

That Baroque was the style favoured by a pontifical Roman state comes as no surprise

He was also, probably, a supreme operator, somehow never at odds with the incoming administration, and very good at managing his brand — despite many dozens of assistant sculptors for his multiple enormous projects, his name was on everything. Grossman tells us that “the sheer size of the Baldacchino [in St Peters] and subsequent papal projects meant that almost every sculptor of talent in Rome — including many with considerable personal reputations — was, at some stage or another, part of the Bernini machine”.

The Baldacchino — an elaborate, 30-metre bronze canopy over the high altar of St Peters (where Bernini worked for some 40 years, since his first commission as a prodigy in his early twenties) — emphasises not only Bernini’s brilliant inventiveness but, with all its technical difficulties, his managerial abilities.

The Baldacchino, Bernini’s canopy over the altar of St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City © (c) Momo11353 | Dreamstime.com

It is one of the few works that Grossman describes in any detail, as an example of Bernini's merging of sculpture and architecture: Grossman is much more the political historian, not at all the art critic. He tells us more about the making and moving of obelisks in the ancient world, and about their symbolic importance in 17th-century power politics, than about the actual art of Bernini and his studio. He ends his book with a guided walk through Rome’s 13 standing obelisks — more than any other city in the world, or the whole of Egypt.

He does, though, venture his thoughts on the Baroque style. And he really gets it, how this type of art, with its elaborate curlicues (never use a straight line if you can use a curve), its over-the-top emotionalism, its gloopy sensuousness, its corny, proto-erotic, proto-cinematic theatrical effects (Bernini would light his compositions with a hidden window) can repel us as much as fascinate us.

That this was the style created and favoured by a corrupt pontifical Roman state — excess piled on excess — is no surprise: we need no more elaboration on that. That an elephant, symbol of wisdom, patience, power, dignified exoticism, should be an emblem of such overextravagance, such political and stylistic corruption, is a little more unusual. But this elephant does have, as the bawdy Romans were quick to appreciate, a very large bum pointed in the direction of the Dominicans. And one all-too-human eye rolled upwards as if to say, “Really?”

‘An Elephant in Rome’ is published by Pallas Athene















