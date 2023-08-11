Iran has transferred five US citizens from prison to house arrest, US headline inflation in July rose slightly from June, and in Mexico the influence of the military has grown dramatically.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Iran transfers five imprisoned Americans to house arrest

US inflation edges up to 3.2% in July

The militarisation of Mexico’s economy

FT Weekend festival promo code: FTPodcast

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com