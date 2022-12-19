How to pack for a urban work trip

HTSI editor Jo Ellison in Tokyo

I took this hand-luggage-only inventory to Tokyo for a six day trip, but it’s basically a variant on the same packing list I bring on any urban, working holiday where I want to look reasonably smart but don’t have space for lots of options. I check the temperature beforehand, see how wet it will be and then switch up the weights of fabric and outerwear accordingly: Tokyo was wet and mild when I was there, but in the dead of winter it can be crispy. And, yes, this list is all a bit relentlessly monotone, but it works together and you can always “jazz” things up with some jewellery.

Raey double-breasted wool suit jacket

Raey double-breasted wool suit jacket, £495, matchesfashion.com

This blazer has become a go-to on any trip. On the more reasonable end of the scale price-wise, it’s not so precious that I mind dragging it on heavy-duty travels – planes, trains and minibuses – and it’s made in a mix of materials that don’t seem to mind being shoved in a suitcase. Plus it instantly smartens you up when you have to jump off a plane and head into a meeting. I like a double-breasted jacket because I like a masculine look and slightly slouchy tailoring. Single-breasted makes me feel a bit too “professional”. £495, matchesfashion.com

APC x Jane Birkin cashmere sweater

APC x Jane Birkin cashmere sweater, €450

Always pack a cashmere sweater. Even if you’re going to Riyadh, in midsummer, I guarantee the air conditioning will still be freezing. This classic crewneck is my current favourite. €450, apcstore.com

Tekla flannel pyjamas

Tekla flannel pyjamas, from £100

On which note also… extreme jet lag makes me feel chilly and discombobulated. It’s essential to have your cosiest pyjamas to wear while ploughing through the jet lag/middle-of-the-night emails. Navy flannel long-sleeve shirt, £150, teklafabrics.com; Navy flannel trousers, £125, teklafabrics.com; Navy flannel shorts, £100, teklafabrics.com

Live the Process high-rise leggings

Live the Process high-rise leggings, £107, mytheresa.com

Ever the optimist, I always promise myself I’m going to use the hotel gym. To which end, I always pack these leggings by Live the Process, which I love. They’re so high-waisted you can wear them with only a sports bra. And even if you don’t make it to the gym you can still wear them on the long return journey. £107, mytheresa.com

Issue Twelve wool Stanley trousers

Issue Twelve wool Stanley trousers, £320

Another essential suitcase item. Smart, easy, tremendously portable. These trousers by the rather brilliant Issue Twelve look smart and feel effortlessly glamorous (Issue Twelve also does a great pair of black cords that would be a clever alternative, depending on weather). £320, issuetwelve.com

Burberry cotton gabardine trench coat

Burberry cotton gabardine trench coat, £1,690

Japan has enjoyed a long and illustrious history with Burberry gabardine - it’s one of the brand’s most loyal markets. With that in mind, it would be an oversight not to pack some. Plus - it rained constantly when I was there. £1,690, burberry.com

Miu Miu leather booties

Miu Miu leather booties in Sienna, £1,150

I’ve given up packing heels for short trips. For one they mean rethinking all of your outfits. Secondly, I never wear them. These short conker-coloured boots go with everything and are unexpectedly light – perfect for when you’re watching those hand-luggage kilos. £1,150, miumiu.com

Slvrlake denim Grace jeans

Slvlrlake denim Grace jeans, $279

I’m all about the wide-legged ’90s jean revival right now, and wearing jeans that dribble over my toe caps. Slvrlake is one of my favourite brands, and this new style is the perfect shade of denim. $279, slvrlake-denim.com

New Balance 574 sneakers

New Balance 574 sneakers, £95

I like to walk as much as possible while away, and despite trying many, many, other trainers over the years I find the 574 without question the most comfortable. Discuss. £95, newbalance.co.uk

Another Tomorrow wool men’s shirt

Another Tomorrow wool men’s shirt, €548

I love the idea of packing a crisp cotton shirt to wear, but the truth is they always arrive looking crumpled. This oversized men’s shirt by Another Tomorrow, made in merino wool, is rather more robust, and feels deliciously soft next to the skin. Wear it with a few layered necklaces, and unbutton some buttons and it instantly looks “evening”. €548, anothertomorrow.co

Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel styling cream

Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel styling cream, £27.95, johnbellcroyden.co.uk

For a frizz head like myself, foreign city humidity-hair is a source of constant anxiety. While I will happily use the opportunity to fill the rest of my sponge bag with exotic and strange pharmaceuticals, I cannot risk leaving the barnet to chance. This is my current hair cream of choice - and it’s small enough to fit in those wretchedly tiny BA hand-luggage plastic baggies. £27.95, johnbellcroyden.co.uk