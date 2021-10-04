We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
IMF board will examine allegations Georgieva manipulated data to favour China in previous role
The International Monetary Fund’s board will meet this week to examine allegations that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data to favour China while she worked at the World Bank; Deutsche Bank severed relationships with “a very small number” of wealthy clients with criminal records after the arrest of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein; Plus, the FT’s Alphaville editor, Izabella Kaminska, talks about how the availability of gene-editing tools such as Crispr has led to an explosion of unchecked DIY experiments and dangers associated with biohacking.
War of words escalates over China bias claims against IMF chief
Deutsche Bank dropped risky clients after Epstein scandal
Bioterror: the dangers of garage scientists manipulating DNA
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
