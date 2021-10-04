Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The International Monetary Fund’s board will meet this week to examine allegations that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data to favour China while she worked at the World Bank; Deutsche Bank severed relationships with “a very small number” of wealthy clients with criminal records after the arrest of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein; Plus, the FT’s Alphaville editor, Izabella Kaminska, talks about how the availability of gene-editing tools such as Crispr has led to an explosion of unchecked DIY experiments and dangers associated with biohacking.





War of words escalates over China bias claims against IMF chief

Deutsche Bank dropped risky clients after Epstein scandal

Bioterror: the dangers of garage scientists manipulating DNA

