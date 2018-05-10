The entire debate on Brexit inside Theresa May’s cabinet is now focused on which of two customs systems her cabinet will back in the next stage of talks with Brussels.

But there is an inconvenient truth lurking at the heart of this row. It is that neither of the two schemes being debated, the customs partnership (backed by Mrs May) or the maximum facilitation (backed by Boris Johnson and hard Brexiters), will be up and running when Britain fully leaves the EU.

Under the proposed transition deal between Britain and the EU, there will be a 21-month period between March 2019 and December 2020 to allow business to prepare fully for Brexit.

But the two proposed solutions ( set out by George Parker) are fiendishly complex. This means there is little, if any, chance that either could be ready by the end of the transition, posing a threat to businesses that rely on just-in-time supply chains.

Some influential commentators argue that this timing issue, while posing a problem, actually offers a potential solution to Mrs May’s customs conundrum.

Nick Timothy, the PM’s former chief of staff, writes in the Telegraph that the PM should back the “max fac” plan, which accepts the need for a border but uses new technology to keep disruption to a minimum.

But Mr Timothy adds: “If there is a compromise to be made, ministers might accept that ‘max fac’ will take longer to be introduced than the current implementation timetable suggests.”

Henry Newman, director of the think-tank Open Europe, agrees. He believes there is a broad consensus in the think-tank world that the UK is not ready for leaving the customs union and that extending the transition period is the right way forward.

He tweets: “This might just offer a way out of the current bind. And a way to avoid the Customs Partnership mess.”

But would a proposal that we might call “max fac plus delay” possibly work? There are two reasons why not.

First, as far as the EU is concerned, “max fac” does not solve the Irish border problem.

As the Telegraph’s Peter Foster notes, the UK promised in December to avoid a hard border “including any physical infrastructure or related checks and controls”.

However, “max fac” inevitably means installing some technology and infrastructure on or near the Irish border to try to smooth trade with Ireland. The EU will not buy that.

Secondly, it is not clear that “max fac plus delay” would win over the hard Brexiters at Westminster. Many will be unhappy with the idea that the implementation period should be significantly extended, perhaps forever. They will demand a cleaner, swifter break.

Mrs May needs to resolve the customs conundrum when she convenes her Brexit committee on the issue next week.

The prime minister desperately needs a fudge to get her through the June European Council. But as one Whitehall insider puts it: “We are right up the proverbial creek, I fear. The solutions set, never large, narrows all the time she dithers on.”

Hard numbers

Britain’s building and manufacturing sectors both contracted in March, according to official statistics, providing more evidence that the economy has made a weak start to 2018.

The construction sector contracted at the sharpest rate for just over five years during March, with output falling 2.3 per cent as poor weather crimped an already struggling industry. Manufacturing output fell 0.1 per cent compared with the previous month as both domestic and export orders fell, said the Office for National Statistics.

The UK’s trade deficit narrowed by £700m in the three months to March, but this was because of a fall in imports, mainly of machinery and transport equipment such as ships and aircraft, rather than an increase in exports.