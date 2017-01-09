Atlas Copco urges UK to keep free movement as it expands

One of Sweden’s biggest industrial groups has warned the UK to keep allowing international companies to be able to attract talent from around the world as it sets up a new business unit in the country.

Atlas Copco, whose market capitalisation of SKr333bn ($36bn) makes it the most valuable Swedish industrial company, this week established its fifth business unit — centred on vacuum technology — in Burgess Hill, about 60km south of London.

In an interview before Atlas entered its quiet period, Ronnie Leten, chief executive, said that from a “purely selfish” view the UK vote to leave the EU had helped the company by pushing down the value of the pound and thereby reducing its costs as an exporter from the UK.

“But, as a person of the world, I don’t think it’s a good thing. We need to have free trade and, for me, free movement of people is synonymous with that. For me as a chief executive, it’s all about talent. It’s not just English managers. We need Europeans, Indians, Chinese,” he added.

Atlas has had the biggest increase in market capitalisation of any Swedish company in the past decade, despite a slowdown in its main business of making mining equipment. It has found growth by pushing into three areas: the vacuum business through the $1.6bn takeover in 2013 of the Edwards Group; industrial services; and joining technology such as gluing together parts of cars.

Mr Leten referred to himself, tongue in cheek, as “the king of vacuum” because of his other role as chairman of Electrolux, which is known for household hoovers, and like Atlas has the Wallenberg-vehicle Investor as its leading shareholder.

Atlas’s vacuum technology is used to create a clean manufacturing environment for chips and other components in mobile phones and smart devices. About 70 per cent of customers in Atlas’s compressor business — which currently houses the vacuum products — also use vacuums, making it a good fit, according to Mr Leten.

“If you take a smart home, all the equipment in it needs vacuum. And what is autonomous driving? You need sensors etc: it’s all made in a clean environment,” he added, pointing to the growth opportunities.

Mr Leten described himself as a “bit restless”, using weekends to read up on much of the data produced by connected Atlas Copco machinery worldwide. “There’s always a better way,” he added, saying he looks at the data to see which areas his sales force should be targeting.

The Belgian-born manager said he believed in the idea of a fourth industrial revolution — which involves connected or “smart” factories and machinery — but warned that it was easy to become overwhelmed by all the data produced. Atlas had cut back the number of sensors it installs in some machines, from 50 to about five or six, Mr Leten added.

The shift towards smart factories is changing the very nature of what makes an industrial company, according to Mr Leten. Atlas derives about 40-45 per cent of its revenues — and a higher proportion of profits — from its services business, which runs and repairs Atlas-made machines in its customers’ factories.

“We are moving from an equipment company to a services company and now to an insurance company. We can insure that you always have air, that you always have vacuum. Insurance is covering risk. And due to big data, I now know when the oil in your machine needs changing. I have insight,” he added.

I haven’t seen any macroeconomic reason to believe that the world will need a boost of steel or copper

The final area of Atlas’s growth push has been in what it calls critical hybrid joints — bringing together materials such as aluminium and carbon fibre that cannot be welded like steel. Mr Leten pointed to the use of Atlas’s gluing, tightening and riveting technology in the Ford F150 pick-up: “We can make the car stronger with less material.”

Atlas has thrived even as its core mining equipment business — responsible for a quarter of revenues — has suffered as a result of falling commodities prices.

Mr Leten said “things have bottomed out” in the past few months as Atlas saw a slight improvement in orders for drills and replacement parts.

But he added: “I haven’t seen any big pick up. I don’t believe it will come. I haven’t seen any macroeconomic reason to believe that the world will need a boost of steel or copper.”