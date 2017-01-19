London mayor warns EU rivals trying to grab city’s finance jobs

Sadiq Khan, London mayor, has said leaders of rival European cities are “sniffing around” trying to woo business across the English Channel.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Khan said there was a concerted effort by other city mayors to court banks and other businesses to follow the lead of HSBC, which is moving 1,000 bankers from London to Paris. UBS and Goldman Sachs are also considering the size of their London operations.

The London mayor urged Theresa May, UK prime minister, to act swiftly to limit the damage a hard Brexit would do to the city. But he also said that Europe was not necessarily the default destination for relocating companies.

“My message to my European friends is that it may lead to businesses leaving London but don’t assume they will go to Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt, Berlin or Brussels,” he said. “They’re probably going to go to Hong Kong, Singapore or New York.

“A hard Brexit would hurt the rest of Europe just as much as Britain. It’s important that business leaders across Europe make this case in the strongest possible terms.”

The mayor’s spell in Davos has coincided with a series of warnings of job losses in the City of London and he said nobody should be relaxed about an exodus because of the damage it would cause to the capital’s economy and beyond. “The demonisation of bankers and the banking sector is incredibly naive,” he told the Financial Times. “You shouldn’t allow or encourage financial services, God forbid, to leave London.”

He called on Mrs May and Philip Hammond, chancellor, both of whom are in Davos, to prioritise the continuation of “privileged access to the single market” and a liberal immigration regime to allow London to continue to attract top talent. “We can’t get away from the fact that in the last 24 to 48 hours there has been concern expressed by financial services,” he said.

He admitted that after last year’s Brexit vote there had been a spike in hate crimes in London, a city that prides itself on its tolerance, but said: “The good news is that we’ve seen a reduction from that spike, we have seen a coming together.”

After a warning by the Equality and Human Rights Commission that there could be another spike in such attacks when Britain begins its formal exit talks this spring, Mr Khan said he had instructed the Metropolitan Police to take a zero tolerance approach to such incidents.

Meanwhile Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s City spokesman, has written to the Treasury to press for greater clarity over the details of the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Reynolds said in his letter to Simon Kirby, City minister, that it was now clear the UK was leaving the single market and would need an alternative to passporting. He asked whether the government had any objection to paying into the EU for the continuation of access during the transitional period.

The letter asks whether the government believes that equivalence provisions will be sufficient to protect the financial services sector in lieu of formal passporting. It also asks if there will be an independent third party to oversee those arrangements.