Donald Trump’s pick for the World Bank’s new president, David Malpass, laments the global trade slowdown, Donald Trump predicts that US tariffs against Mexico will go ahead next week and the board of French car company Renault stalls a decision regarding a €33bn merger with Fiat Chrysler. Plus, the FT’s US economics editor Sam Fleming explains why the Federal Reserve is considering the need for a rate cut.