This week we analyse prime minister Boris Johnson’s game on social care reform, what the plan involves and whether the Conservative party and its voters will swallow tax rises. Political editor George Parker and economics editor Chris Giles dissect the details.

Plus we look at how the UK government hopes to try to avoid another coronavirus lockdown this winter through vaccine passports and booster jabs.

With cases already running high, are hospitals about to be overwhelmed? Health editor Sarah Neville and science reporter Oliver Barnes will discuss.

Audio source: Institute for Government

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.

