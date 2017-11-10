Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Sack the manager; it is the familiar chant of disgruntled football fans, but investors are more cautious. Even when poor performance suggests the need for change, most investors dislike sudden exits.

Planned management succession, with established directors leaving a successful business on a phased basis, is the corporate ideal. Constant churn of top leadership — in the boardroom or in the coaches’ dugout — rarely engenders confidence. As Chris Glasper, a healthcare sector analyst at N+1 Singer, says: “Reactive rather than proactive change is the issue.”

However, companies are led by human beings and the unexpected happens. There are cases of sudden ill health, fraud or potential reputational damage from behaviour in or outside the company. Globalisation means directors may face difficulties working in one country, with spouse and children in another. Leaving to spend more time with your family is not always a euphemism for boardroom rows.

Three northern Aim stocks illustrate different aspects of the management change challenge.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

On the same day that Sunderland sacked its manager, Immunodiagnostic Systems announced it had a new chief executive — again.

The specialist producer of diagnostic testing kits and instruments for the clinical market described the 12 months to March 31 as “the year of stabilisation”, when it largely stopped the decline in its financial numbers and laid the foundations for a return to medium-term growth.

In March, Regis Duval arrived as group chief executive, replacing Patricio Lacalle, who left after two years for personal reasons. On October 31, IDS announced that Mr Duval was stepping down with immediate effect, also for personal reasons, to spend more time with his family in Luxembourg. His successor is Dutchman Jaap Stuut. Mr Stutt, who has been with IDS since 2013, was responsible for marketing and corporate development.

Floated on Aim in 2004 at 51p, the South Tyneside company’s share price peaked at £12 in mid-2011. But as big competitors began challenging its early mover success in vitamin D testing, debate about diversification began, expectations were downgraded and boardroom upheavals started. The share price touched a low of 122.5p in June 2016 but has traded above 270p since March 2017. The shares closed on Friday at about 278p.

In the year to March 31, IDS made £1.2m in pre-tax profit on £40m turnover and paid 4p per share dividend. October’s trading update showed first-half revenues of £18.7m, an 11 per cent drop on a constant exchange rate basis. But its cash position had increased by £1m to £29.7m on 30 September.

Redcentric

It has been year since Redcentric shocked the market with an accounting scandal. Now the IT business is saying goodbye to the man who steadied the ship after the shares sunk more than 60 per cent. Fraser Fisher, the chief executive who survived the accounting problems revealed in November 2016, is off for a fresh challenge.

His successor, Chris Jagusz, was announced in October and starts on January 1. Analysts were optimistic about the company under Mr Jagusz, who most recently ran Azzurri, a private telecoms provider.

Numis has pronounced it is back to “business as usual” although a Financial Conduct Authority investigation continues. Redcentric, which provides web hosting, consultancy and IT support, is a “healthy business, albeit less profitable than previously reported and with less growth momentum”, Numis analysts wrote. It is still winning clients and works for the likes of the UK government, PizzaExpress and Howdens, the builders’ merchants.

It has upgraded its systems and there should be no more impairment charges so Mr Jagusz should be able to reverse the £4.3m pre-tax loss in the year to March 2017. It still had £33m net debt in September. The shares have recovered from their November nadir of 63.25p to 81p. But what would really excite shareholders would be a takeover bid, expected by some analysts.

Renew

Engineering services business Renew has faced a different challenge: how to replace a management team that in 11 years had presided over a 16-fold increase in the share price. Chief executive Brian May started the process last September, when he retired to be replaced by Paul Scott, head of Renew’s engineering division.

This week the company appointed a new finance director to replace John Samuel, who has been in the job since May 2006. Sean Wyndham-Quinn knows the company well, having advised it for eight years. Investors appear happy with the smooth changes, helped by the fact that Leeds-based Renew specialises in infrastructure maintenance and consultancy, which has recurring revenues, rather than building projects. Shares were 370p when Mr May left, but have edged up above 440p.

An October trading update was in line with expectations. Analysts forecast £25m pre-tax profits for 2017, a more than 10 per cent rise. WH Ireland noted the “strong degree of continuity” in the management changes.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.