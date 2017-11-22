Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Last Saturday, I looked at how the City of London could survive without the EU passport, and how the idea of a “legal cliff edge” was overstated.

The cliff edge in question is the concern bankers have that Brexit will deprive them not only of the ability to do new deals, but also to service the existing loans and contracts into which their London operations have entered.

Specifically, I argued that international human rights law, including the EU’s own charter of fundamental rights, “protect an individuals’ right to possessions. Financial assets, like real property, cannot simply be taken away without good reason.” These safeguards should ensure that existing products can be serviced post-Brexit. The legal argument is explained in greater detail here.

As for new business, the picture is slightly more complicated. But for most products, there is nothing to stop EU customers from doing business in London through a UK affiliate, or going through the process of “reverse solicitation” — ie asking a firm for access to its products and services. The legal basis for this mechanism is set out in Recital (43) and Article 46(5) of the EU legislation. With some activities (eg, sales and trading), mechanisms such as “equivalence” (permission to trade into the EU from jurisdictions with a regulatory framework offering similar levels of protection to customers) are also available.

Not everyone agrees. One anonymous lawyer from a magic circle law firm fired back that any bank even considering selling or servicing financial products out of London on this basis post-Brexit would think twice “because your transactions could be subject to challenge post facto (on the basis of regulatory non-compliance) and we don’t know what view the regulatory/judicial body would take at that point”.

Another reader (from a European bank) emailed to say a bank would need to be “brave” to “make a poker bet that if its regulator decided at some later stage that the provision of services as before would no longer be legal in a post-Brexit world, that the bank without contingency plans would seek to sue its own regulator to have the opposite case enshrined in case law”.

So, while not dismissing the underlying legal arguments (which the first commenter described as “good as academic arguments”), they argued these were irrelevant because banks would not use them out of fear of EU regulatory intervention and retribution if the approach was subsequently challenged.

These are not trivial objections. In certain areas, they have validity. A French bank, for instance, might feel under pressure to repatriate its London activities to Paris, and not pursue legal avenues that would keep them in the UK. But what we are really talking about here is explicit political pressure from its home government to do something that government felt to be in the French national interest — not legal questions. Moreover, for non-European firms, those political pressures are much less potent.

The correct interpretation of whether a London-based firm can trade cross-border with EU customers is about more than just the attitude of the watchdogs. They can be a factor, but ultimately the outcome needs to be based on analysis of the law.

That is not something for the regulator to determine. The EU authorities have delegated certain powers to the watchdog which it exercises within the boundaries of its jurisdiction. But it cannot either extend those powers or enlarge their geographical scope. So, in this case it would come down to a question of what the law provided. The relationship between bank and regulator would not be compromised.

It should be said straight away that trading out of London as a “third country” post-Brexit does not offer the 100 per cent legal certainty a bank might get from moving activities into EU subsidiaries. But Balkanising that bank’s activities comes at a significant cost — and opens the possibility of lost competitiveness if others do not all follow suit.

Moreover, taking a calculated view on the legality of cross-border financial activity is hardly a novel exercise for the executives of large international banks. US and Asian financial firms have long done “non-passported” business out of their territories with EU institutions, calculating that these activities are legal.

According to Jonathan Herbst of Norton Rose Fulbright: “The concern is that whereas in the past this activity has largely gone unnoticed the scale of it in a post-Brexit world will be totally different.”

Some argue that it is not worth trying to trade out of London after Brexit because the EU will only change the rules subsequently to shut the access points. This is always possible, but it would take time — perhaps longer than a transitional period. And the bloc would also need to avoid doing anything explicitly discriminatory, or that blatantly restrained trade.

The EU is a “legal order” as its leaders frequently remind the world. It would be odd if that order was used to deny its citizens access to keenly priced financial services — let alone mount some sort of discriminatory financial blockade.

