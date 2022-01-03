Forecasting the world in 2022
The US chief medical adviser has warned of an “unprecedented” surge in Covid-19 cases, and Tesla smashed its own production and delivery records in the final months of last year. Plus, the FT’s chief leader writer, Neil Buckley shares some of the FT’s predictions when it comes to 2022’s top stories.
Tesla dodges supply woes to deliver record number of new vehicles
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
