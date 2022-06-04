This weekend, we're marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a spirited discussion on what’s next for the Windsors. Tina Brown, author The Palace Papers, speaks with historian Simon Schama and HTSI editor Jo Ellison about the state of the royal family. As Britain celebrates 70 years of Elizabeth II on the crown, what will the royal family look like over the next decade? We bring you this conversation from the recent US FT Weekend festival stage.

– FT interview with Tina Brown, by Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson: ‘Nobody is remotely real around royals’ https://on.ft.com/3v19UqW

– Tina’s new book is called The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil

– Tina's new book is called The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil

– You can watch the full interview with Tina, Jo and Simon by buying an on-demand pass to the FT Weekend festival: https://usftweekendfestival.live.ft.com/page/2064102/program

– Simon Okotie: ‘Why, after all, I will celebrate the Jubilee’ https://on.ft.com/3xfTj3I

– Sarfraz Manzoor: ‘A constant Queen for a changing realm’ https://on.ft.com/3zhkooK

– Nilanjana Roy: ‘Elizabeth in India: the steel beneath the hats’ https://on.ft.com/38L5P1G

