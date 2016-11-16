Hargreaves Lansdown to launch equity fund

Investment supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown is to try its luck as a stock picker with a new equity fund.

The UK’s largest retail stockbroker is set to muscle in on asset managers’ business with its HL Select UK Shares offering — the first time the company has offered an equity fund in 15 years.

Hargreaves currently manages £7bn of investors’ money through its multi-manager range, but has built its reputation as an outlet for DIY investors keen to pick their own stocks.

“Many investors like the thrill of the chase, the intellectual challenge of picking their own shares and the control of having their own portfolio,” said Lee Gardhouse, chief investment officer at Hargreaves Lansdown. “The problem is having the time to successfully do so.”

Announcing the launch, Hargreaves said it believed it would offer greater transparency than rival funds as investors will be able to view every shareholding immediately after dealing.

The fund, which launches on December 1, will carry an ongoing charge figure of 0.6 per cent, alongside a Vantage platform charge of 0.45 per cent.